QB Coan injures foot while practicing for No. 16 Wisconsin

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan passes against Oregon during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of this pandemic-delayed season. Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and did not practice Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of their pandemic-delayed season.

Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday and didn’t practice Sunday.

Mason didn’t have any update on the severity of Coan’s injury beyond that.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Coan’s injury and said the senior from Sayville, New York, is out indefinitely. The 16th-ranked Badgers open their season Oct. 24 by hosting Illinois.

