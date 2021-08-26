Question marks on the offensive line as Packers have final preseason practice

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – You could see it written all over Aaron Rodgers’ face. He was not happy with whatever just happened during the team period. So frustrated in fact, he called a time out. The object of his frustration? Rookie center Josh Myers.

Something happened at the line. Aaron Rodgers super upset. Calls off the play. Not sure what happened there. #Packers — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 26, 2021

“I was very gentle and patient early in camp, and there has to be a switch because we’re getting a little closer,” Rodgers said after practice. m “It’s important that he feels the urgency in my demeanor moving forward, especially with potentially another young person playing next to him. We need him to play more like a veteran and less like a rookie.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur said they’ll continue to let the competition rage until they find the best five guys to put out there to start the season.

Royce Newman and Lucas Patrick getting reps with the 1’s #Packers — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 26, 2021

“There’s been moments of really good play up front and then there’s been some moments of inconsistency,” LaFleur said.

The offensive line was one of the most consistent components last season. Aaron Rodgers was sacked 20 times through 16 games in 2020. For comparison, Carson Wentz was sacked 50 times through 12 games. It’s less than ideal to be sacked that much as a quarterback.

This season however, saw the departure of some veteran names. Corey Linsley went to the Chargers in free agency, Lane Taylor also departing for the Houston Texans. Add in All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari still rehabbing his knee from his ACL tear at the end of the 2020 season, and you could have two rookies starting on the o-line in the season opener against the Saints: Josh Myers at center and Royce Newman at guard.

That’s no excuse for the standard to not be at the usual height that it is.

“It’s different, we’ve had some veteran lines over the years, This won’t be one of them. It’s just the way it goes,” Rodgers said. “There’s not going to be a grace period, I can tell you that. These guys gotta step up and play well. I have confidence in them, but days like today are huge learning experiences.”

After all, Green Bay is known by another nickname.

“It’s Titletown. It’s championship or disappointment just about every year.” Rodgers said.

The Packers play their final preseason game against the Bills Saturday, August 28. Cut to the final 53-man roster is on Tuesday, August 31 and the season opener is Sunday, September 12 against the New Orleans Saint in New Orleans.