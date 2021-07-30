Quinn Finley set to represent Green Bay with Team USA

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Representing your country as a member of an athletic team is something many athletes have dreamed about. While this summer is full of the Olympics, one local hockey player is still going to don a jersey with USA emblazoned on his chest as part of the men’s national U18 hockey team.

Quinn Finley knows what an accomplishment this is and he’s ready for the challenge ahead.

“It’s an honor,” Finley said with a soft smile. “To wear Team USA on your jersey, I just can’t wait to get over there and hopefully we win a gold medal.”

Finley and his teammates will be competing in the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, held from August 2nd through August 7th in Břeclav, Czech Republic and Piešťany, Slovakia. They will compete alongside the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Finley’s summer coach, Corey McCracken, who’s also the head coach of Notre Dame Academy’s men’s hockey team, says this has been an achievement that Quinn has worked long and hard for.

“The only person who can stop Quinn is Quinn,” McCracken said. “He’s long been one of the best 2004 players in the country and making this team only proves it.”