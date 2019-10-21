Alec Ingold reflects on return to hometown to play vs. Packers

Alec Ingold once scored a touchdown with one shoe on as a pee-wee football player during halftime of a Packers preseason game.

He did the “Lambeau Leap” after the game when his Badgers beat LSU in 2016.

But Sunday was different for the Bay Port High School graduate as Ingold played his first NFL game in his hometown as a rookie fullback for the Raiders.

“It was pretty cool before the game being with your teammates and being able to experience all that,” Ingold said of walking onto the field where he cheered on the Packers growing up. Definitely something special, and something I will never forget.”

The result wasn’t what Ingold and the Raiders wanted, as they fell to Green Bay 42-24.

Ingold was especially disappointed with the Packers goal line stand to start the 4th quarter, when B.J. Goodson stuffed Josh Jacobs just short of the end zone on 4th down.

“I think we’ve been really successful with that play so far this year,” Ingold said. “Nobody has really been able to stop it. They had a good game plan for it.”

Not finishing drives was a consistent theme for Oakland, who out-gained Green Bay 484-481 in total yards.

“I take a lot of pride in being a big part of the goal line offense,” Ingold said. “For us to sputter a little bit, I will take that a little bit on the chin. You want to be better. You want to be a difference-maker down at the goal line. Today they had our number drawn up, so you got to learn from it and I’m really excited to get better.”

After the game Ingold swapped jerseys with Packers FB Danny Vitale.

“I had never met him before,” Vitale said after the game. “I actually reached out to him earlier in the week. I’ve seen a lot of film of him and I know of him obviously. Just really, really love the way he plays. I know he’s a Green Bay guy, and I know how much this game is going to mean to him. Us fullbacks are a small fraternity of guys that take care of one another. Wish nothing but the best for him, he’s a hell of a player.”

The former AP and Gatorade State Player of the Year knows there are a lot of eyes on him this weekend in his return to northeast Wisconsin, and he hopes his story resonates with the next generation.

“The one thing about coming back home is I hope to inspire some kids that are going through the same thing I was going through. Not a whole lot of people make it from Green Bay. If there’s some kids that push a little bit harder and follow their dreams a little bit more, I think that’s what it’s all about.”