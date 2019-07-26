Rashan Gary looking to realize potential during first training camp

There can be a lot of pressure on a first-round pick heading into their first training camp, but Packers OLB Rashan Gary is taking it all in stride.

“To be honest, I take it day by day,” said Gary. “I’m not looking too far ahead. I’m focusing on what I need to improve on now and how to go about that. So I’m attacking every day, hitting the ground running, and make sure I’m coming through with a perfect practice.”

Gary may have landed in the perfect situation in Green Bay. The free agent signings of fellow outside linebackers Zadarius Smith and Preston Smith not only takes some of the pressure off the former Michigan standout to perform right away, but gives him a pair of veterans to learn from.

“That’s big,” Gary said. “They see my potential, and they see my love for the game. Every day I come ready to work, and I’m ready to pick their brains. I just got to improve and keep doing what I’m doing, so when we get into the preseason and the season we are all rolling.”

Gary may be a rookie, but he’s taking care of himself like a veteran. At 6’5″ 277 pounds, the former Michigan Wolverines standout says he’s down to 10% body fat. He knows a big part of being a pro is making sure your body is a priority.

“I’ve been staying around 13-14%,” Gary said. “Looking at guys like Aaron Donald around the league, and you look at their bodies and you see how they perform. You see what kind of training they do. I wanted to take my body to the next level. Getting down to 10% was big for me, and I can definitely tell the difference.”

Gary says he’s feeling more comfortable with the playbook as well since the start of rookie orientation. That could be important since he could bounce between rushing on the outside and playing inside on the defensive line as well.

So what position does Gary consider himself exactly?

“I’m an athlete,” Gary said. “I don’t know how else to put it. I’m an athlete. I feel like whatever the coach wants me to do, I can do it. “If coach wants me to play the 3 (technique), then I’m going to rush at the 3. If they want me to stay outside, I can stay rushing outside. Day by day I’ve been working to perfect my craft, and become the best player I can for this team.”