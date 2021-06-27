Rattlers sweep Sunday double header against Peoria

Grand Cute, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers hung runs on the board in three straight innings on their way to a win in game one as they swept Sunday’s twin bill against Peoria.

The Chiefs took an early 1-0 lead, but the Timber Rattlers responded in the second inning. Yeison Coca ripped a base knock into left field to drive in Chad McClanahan to tie the game at one.

The top of the Rattlers order came to life after that. A broke bat single by Thomas Dillard drove in Garrett Mitchell to put Wisconsin in front. Then in the fourth Korry Howell went deep to straight away center for a two run home run as the Timber Rattlers picked up a 6-2 victory in game one.

A home run by Dillard proved to be the difference in game two of the double header as Wisconsin swept the Chiefs with a 6-5 victory in game two.

