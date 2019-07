The Milwaukee Brewers will be adding one more player to their group of All-Stars.

Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff will now join Christian Yelich, Josh Hader and reserves Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas in Cleveland. This will be Woodruff's first All-Star appearance, as the 26-year-old was named a replacement on the NL pitching staff in place of his teammate Josh Hader, who will not pitch due to lower back soreness. With Woodruff's selection that now gives the Brewers a franchise-record five All-Stars for the second straight season.