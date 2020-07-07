REPORT: Announcement to postpone Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits to come Wednesday

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 01: A general view of the golf course entrance during the Ryder Cup 2020 Year to Go Media Event at Whistling Straits Golf Club on October 01, 2019 in Kohler, United States. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images,)

(WFRV) – An official announcement to postpone the Ryder Cup until 2021 will come on Wednesday, according to a report by ESPN.

There have been a pair of reports from across the pond in England that the match-up between the United States and Europe would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ESPN report is the first from within the USA, and gave a specific date for the PGA of America and European Tour to announce the decision.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Whistling Straits in Kohler from September 25-27. It will now be moved until 2021, and be played on odd numbered years going forward. The Ryder Cup was last postponed back in 2001 due to the September 11th attacks.

The Ryder Cup is widely known for the fans role in the event, especially compared to your typical golf tournament, with fans chanting and cheering like in many other sports. That was not going to be possible given the pandemic, and the Ryder Cup was set to be held without fans.

That reportedly will not happen now as the biannual event slides to 2021, with both the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow moving to 2022 and Ryder Cup in Rome heading to 2023.