Report: Barry Alvarez close to retiring as Wisconsin’s Athletic Director

University of Wisconsin Atletic Director Barry Alvarez watches the start of an NCAA college basketball game between Wisconsin and Wisconsin-Green Bay Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – There is about to be a changing of the guard in Madison with long time athletic director Barry Alvarez set to retire, according to a report by Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

An official announcement will happen in the coming weeks with Alvarez, who turned 74 this past December, set to retire this summer.

Alvarez was hired as Wisconsin’s head football coach back in 1990 and led the Badgers to three Rose Bowl victories, and helped build the program to what it is today.

After walking away from coaching, Alvarez replaced Pat Richter as Wisconsin’s athletic director in 2006. Since then he’s watched over programs that have been to two Final Four’s, and national titles by the men’s and women’s hockey programs.

Wisconsin has also seen plenty of success on the football field since Alvarez stepped down from being the full-time head coach. Having made three more Rose Bowl appearances, winning three Big Ten Championships, and winning a pair of New Year’s Six Bowl Games (Orange Bowl & Cotton Bowl).

Alvarez returned to the sidelines twice since he retired from coaching to fill in after Bret Bielema and Gary Anderson left the program.