Report: Bay Port, Badgers grad Ingold makes Raiders roster

Bay Port grad Alec Ingold made the Oakland Raiders 53-man roster, according to multiple reports.

After the third preseason game against Green Bay, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said as many as five undrafted rookies could make the team.

Ingold is one of them.

The former Wisconsin Badgers fullback signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent back in May, and was with the team for all of OTAs, minicamp, and training camp.

Then on Saturday multiple reports indicated that Oakland had released veteran Kieth Smith, and would be keeping Ingold on the roster.

During the preseason Ingold was more of a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield for the raiders. Ingold caught five passes for 23 yards over those four games.

It’s his contribution as a pass blocker that may be more of an asset for the Raiders.

Oakland and Ingold will make the trip to Green Bay on October 20th.