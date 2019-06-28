Report: Big Brewers roster moves coming Friday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 19: Keston Hiura #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after hitting a home run in the 5th inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly ready to shake up the roster after the mathematical halfway point of the season passed Thursday.

According to Robert Murray of The Athletic, the Brewers are optioning 3B Travis Shaw to Triple-A San Antonio, designating INF/OF Hernan Perez for assignment, and recalling 2B Keston Hiura and INF/OF Tyler Saladino from Triple-A San Antonio.

Shaw has topped 30 home runs in each of the last two seasons, but current sports a .166 batting average with just 6 homers.

The utility man Perez provides can play just about any position in a pinch, but has also been slumping at the plate going just 7-for-43 since early June.

Hiura, the Brewers top prospect, has 19 HR’s and a 1.088 OPS at San Antonio this season.

The young second basemen showed he belonged after getting called up May 14th, batting .281 with 5 homers in 69 at-bats.

The Brewers have not made the moves official as of Thursday night.