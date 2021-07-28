Report: Brewers acquire infielder Eduardo Escobar

PHOENIX, AZ – SEPTEMBER 25: Eduardo Escobar #14 of the Arizona Diamondback rounds the bases after hitting a game winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on September 25, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. Diamondbacks won 4-3. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – According to ESPN, the Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks that would send Eduardo Escobar to Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a deal to acquire infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2021

The 32-year-old infielder would join a first place Brewers team ahead of the trade deadline. Escobar’s played 65 games this season at third base and 42 games at second base. He’s batting .246/.300/.478 this year with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.

The Brewers are reportedly giving up two prospects within Cooper Hummel and Alberto Ciprian for Escobar.

The Diamondbacks are acquiring Cooper Hummel and Alberto Ciprian for Eduardo Escobar, per a source. — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) July 28, 2021

The MLB trade deadline is at 4:00 p.m. on July 30.