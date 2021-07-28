Report: Brewers acquire infielder Eduardo Escobar

(WFRV) – According to ESPN, the Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks that would send Eduardo Escobar to Milwaukee.
The 32-year-old infielder would join a first place Brewers team ahead of the trade deadline. Escobar’s played 65 games this season at third base and 42 games at second base. He’s batting .246/.300/.478 this year with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.
The Brewers are reportedly giving up two prospects within Cooper Hummel and Alberto Ciprian for Escobar.
The MLB trade deadline is at 4:00 p.m. on July 30.