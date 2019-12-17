Report: Brewers, OF Avisail Garcia agree to two year deal

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 25: Avisail Garcia #24 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after scoring during the second inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on May 25, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Brewers added another piece to their outfield on Monday after reaching an agreement with free agent Avisail Garcia, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network was the first to report Garcia had a deal with the Brewers. According to reports the contract will be for two years at $20 million dollars.

Garcia spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and hit 20 home runs, drove in 72 runs, and finished with a .282 batting average. Tampa Bay was knocked out of the postseason in the American League Division Series by the Houston Astros.

Garcia was a part of the Chicago White Sox organization for six seasons, and was an All-Star back in 2017.

Garcia joins a packed outfield that already features star Christian Yelich, as well as Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun, and Ben Gamel.

Adding Garcia does open up the possibility of giving Braun more time at first base. Last season Braun was at first base for 18 games, and could see more time there after the departure of Eric Thames this offseason.

Garcia is the third free agent added to the Brewers roster so far. The team officially announced the addition of right handed pitcher Josh Lindblom on Monday morning. Milwaukee reportedly reached an agreement with veteran left hander Brett Anderson on Friday.