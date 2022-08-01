MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly shipped All-Star closer, Josh Hader, to the San Diego Padres.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Josh Hader has been traded to the San Diego Padres. The Brewers reportedly acquired Taylor Rogers, Robert Gasser, Esteury Ruiz and Dinelson Lamet.

Rogers, Gasser and Lamet are all pitchers while Ruiz is an outfielder. MLB.com rates Hassel as the Padres’ 7th best prospect. Ruiz comes in at 28.

Hader was dominant in his career with the Brewers, racking up 125 saves in seven years. He has a career ERA of 2.48 to go along with 541 strikeouts in only 316.1 innings.

He is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2023 season. Hader made four straight All-Star games from 2018-2022.

There was no additional information provided at this time. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.