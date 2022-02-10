On a day with several landmark trades in the NBA, the Bucks have bolstered their front court by bringing in Serge Ibaka

(WFRV) – The NBA trade deadline is this afternoon and the Bucks decided to bolster their frontcourt in a big way.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee is part of a three-team deal that will primarily bring Serge Ibaka to their roster from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sacramento Kings have acquired Donte DiVincenzo and Marvin Bagley is heading to the Detroit Pistons.

Also, the Bucks are trading Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood to the Clippers. Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles leave Detroit for Sacramento.

The full trade details reportedly are as followed:

Kings get: Donte DiVincenzo Trey Lyels and Josh Jackson

Bucks get: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III

Ibaka is in his 13th season in the NBA and was with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when they beat the Bucks en route to the NBA championship.

The 6’ 10” veteran brings a ton of experience to Milwaukee, but has spent the last two seasons with the Clippers and has only played in 76 regular-season games due to injuries. In his career, Ibaka has averaged almost 13 points and 7 rebounds per game.

The Bucks will also get a pair of future draft picks in the deal, but the hope is that they are bringing on a quality big man for their frontcourt, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee has been without starting center Brook Lopez ever since playing 28 minutes in their season opener.

Lopez hasn’t played since due to a back injury and underwent surgery in December. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is still hoping Lopez might return before the end of the regular season.