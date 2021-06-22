Report: Bucks’ Middleton commits to Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympics

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives the ball in Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(WFRV) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has committed to be part of Team USA’s 12 man roster for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski cited Middleton’s agent Mike LIndeman as the source for the report.

The news comes as the Bucks are about to begin the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Middleton has been a key piece in Milwaukee’s playoff run in 2021, averaging 23.3 points over the eleven games thus far. That includes to games scoring 35 points or more against the Brooklyn Nets in the previous seven game series.

Below is the entire Team USA roster to date:

Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard

Nets G James Harden

Suns G Devin Booker

Wizards G Bradley Beal

Bucks SF Khris Middleton

Celtics SF Jayson Tatum

Nets F Kevin Durant

Warriors F Draymond Green

Cavaliers C Kevin Love

Heat C Bam Adebayo

MIddleton and Suns guard Devin Booker are the only two players left playing in the NBA Playoffs. Booker has said that he will not play with Team USA if Phoenix makes it to the Finals. We do not know at this time if Middleton will follow suit.