Report: Bucks’ Middleton commits to Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympics

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives the ball in Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(WFRV) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has committed to be part of Team USA’s 12 man roster for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski cited Middleton’s agent Mike LIndeman as the source for the report.

The news comes as the Bucks are about to begin the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Middleton has been a key piece in Milwaukee’s playoff run in 2021, averaging 23.3 points over the eleven games thus far. That includes to games scoring 35 points or more against the Brooklyn Nets in the previous seven game series.

Below is the entire Team USA roster to date:

  • Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard
  • Nets G James Harden
  • Suns G Devin Booker
  • Wizards G Bradley Beal
  • Bucks SF Khris Middleton
  • Celtics SF Jayson Tatum
  • Nets F Kevin Durant
  • Warriors F Draymond Green
  • Cavaliers C Kevin Love
  • Heat C Bam Adebayo

MIddleton and Suns guard Devin Booker are the only two players left playing in the NBA Playoffs. Booker has said that he will not play with Team USA if Phoenix makes it to the Finals. We do not know at this time if Middleton will follow suit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port baseball punches ticket to state semifinals

Tour of America's Dairyland rolls through Northeast Wisconsin

Blizzard Report: Green Bay drops third game to Bismarck

Sectionals set for high school baseball, softball

Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold

Notre Dame Heading to State