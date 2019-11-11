Bucks’ Middleton to miss three to four weeks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts as he dribble in front of Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers during a 129-124 Bucks win at Staples Center on November 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss the next three to four weeks due to a left thigh contusion.

A report by Shams Charania of The Athletic surfaced on Monday afternoon that Middleton had suffered a thigh contusion. The Bucks later confirmed the report with a press release.

On Monday, Middleton underwent an MRI and examination by the team doctor in Milwaukee that confirmed the diagnosis of the left thigh contusion.

Middleton left Sunday’s game against the Thunder after bumping legs with Oklahoma City forward Terrance Furgeson. Middleton went back to the Bucks locker room, and spent the rest of the night on the bench.

This past offseason Middleton re-signed with the Bucks after entering free agency. In ten games this season the Milwaukee forward has averaged 18.5 points per game as the Bucks have jumped out to an 7-3 record, and currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee is currently off until Thursday night when host the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum.