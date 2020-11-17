Report: Bucks pull off another big trade for Kings sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic flashes three fingers after scoring a 3-point basket during the first quarter of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are executing a sign-and-trade for Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic.

As part of the deal, Milwaukee sends Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson to Sacramento.

To maintain cap flexibility around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and newest addition Jrue Holiday, the Bucks had Sacramento sign Bogdanovic, who was set to be a free agent, and trade him to Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-6 Serbian standout averaged 15.1 points per game while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range last season.

Bogdanovic was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the 2014 draft, but the late-first round pick continued to play overseas while the Suns evaluated his progress.

In 2016, Phoenix traded Bogdanovic’s rights to Sacramento for the eighth overall pick in the draft.

Bogdanovic entered the NBA with Sacramento for the 2017-18 season, after which he was named a second-team All-Rookie selection.

One of the top scorers on Serbia’s national team, the 28-year-old was named All-Europe Player of the Year in 2017 for his contributions to Turkish club team Fenerbahçe.

Bogdanovic is projected to be another starting or first-off-the-bench piece for the Bucks, who held the best record in the NBA last regular season.