Report: Bucks re-sign free agent Bobby Portis

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reacts during the first half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

(WFRV) – The legend of Bobby Portis will continue in Milwaukee after the Bucks agreed to re-sign the big man, according to a report by Shams Charania of the Athletic.

The deal is for $9 million dollars over two years, according to the report. Last week Portis turned down his $3.8 million dollar option with the team to become a free agent.

Portis also reportedly had offers from the likes of Dallas and Miami, but chose to stay with the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Portis’ energetic play off the bench helped him become a Milwaukee legend during the Bucks title run earlier this summer. That’s after averaging 8.8 points in just over 18 minutes per game in the playoffs.

