Report: Bucks sign Korver to one year deal

The Bucks added free agent guard Kyle Korver on Saturday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This offseason Milwaukee added size inside with Robin Lopez joining his brother Brook. Plus they added Wesley Matthews in addition to bringing back Khris Middleton and George Hill.

Despite those additions the team still felt the need to add more outside shooting. Reports indicated late last week they were bringing in J.R. Smith for meetings. Instead of adding the 2016 NBA Champion, Milwaukee reached a deal for one year with his former Cleveland teammate.

The Bucks had a renewed focus on shooting from behind the arch in the first year of Mike Budenholzer’s system. With the addition of Korver the Bucks not only gain an outside shooter, but someone that’s familiar with Budenholzer.

Korver played for Budenholzer for three years in Atlanta before being dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers back in January of 2017.

Over his 16 year NBA career, Korver is a 42.9% three point shooter. In two of his three seasons with Budenholzer, Korver shot over 47 percent from behind the arch.