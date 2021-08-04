Report: Bucks to sign George Hill and Rodney Hood

FILE – In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill plays against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(WFRV) – The Bucks will add a pair of veteran guards to their backcourt as free agency heats up around the NBA.

One of the new additions is a familiar face, George Hill. Milwaukee traded Hill away during the last offseason as part of the trade for Jrue Holiday. Hill ended up in Oklahoma City and eventually Philadelphia.

The 76ers waived Hill before his contract could become fully guaranteed after Tuesday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

After clearing waivers Hill will sign with the Bucks, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hill played in108 games with the Bucks between 2018-20, and averaged 8.8 points per contest. His biggest impact could be felt in the locker room as a veteran leader and voice with the team.

Milwaukee will add another veteran guard after being released, Rodney Hood.

The seven year pro was waived by Toronto and subsequently agreed to a one year deal with the Bucks, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The agreement is for a one year contract.

Hood played in 38 games with Portland last season before being traded to Toronto for the final 17 contests. Over the course of the 2020-21 season Hood averaged just 4.5 points in 55 games.

His numbers have slipped since an Achilles injury during the 2019-20 season while playing in Portland.