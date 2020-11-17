Report: Bucks trade for All-Star guard Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday celebrates a 3-point basket late in the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The Pelicans won 124-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks are trading for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Bucks will send starting guards Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and reportedly “significant” draft compensation to New Orleans in the deal. According to The Athletic, Milwaukee will send three future first round draft picks to the Pelicans and swap two potential draft positions, provided the Bucks have non-protected picks in desirable positions for New Orleans.

The 30-year-old point guard out of UCLA made his lone All-Star team in 2013 and was named an All-NBA defensive selection two of the past three seasons.

Holiday averaged 19.1 points to go with 6.7 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. He comes to Milwaukee following seven seasons in New Orleans, where he was traded to in 2013 after spending his first four years with the team that drafted him, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The move comes just five weeks before the deadline for reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a supermax deal worth a projected $220 million over the next five seasons.

Antetokounmpo isn’t a free agent until after the 2020-21 season, but the supermax deal could tie him to Milwaukee long-term.

All-Star wing Khris Middleton signed a five-year extension worth $178 million last year, locking him up long-term next to Antetokounmpo.

Holiday earns $26.1 million per year on his current deal, inked in 2017. Under his current contract, he will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.