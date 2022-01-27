REPORT: Chicago Bears pick new head coach

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus of the Indianapolis Colts coaches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis, IN. The Buccaneers defeated the Colts 38-31. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

(WFRV) – The Chicago Bears have their new head coach, after reportedly making the decision to hire a defensive coordinator from a team that did not make the playoffs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indianapolis Colts now-former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is being hired as Chicago’s next head coach.

Schefter also mentioned that the team considered Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn, but ended up selecting Eberflus.

Eberflus was the defensive coordinator for the Colts for the past four seasons. Prior to that, he was the linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys for seven seasons.

The Denver Broncos also reportedly hired their new coach, choosing Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.