Report: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire following this upcoming season

(WFRV) – The all-time winningest Divison 1 men’s basketball coach is reportedly planning on retiring after this upcoming season.

According to Jeff Goodman, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season.

Goodman is also reporting that former Duke player Jon Scheyer is the leading candidate to replace Krzyzewski.

A meeting is planned for later this afternoon to determine whether Scheyer will be tabbed as Krzyzewski’s successor, per Goodman.

Commonly known as ‘Coach K’, Krzyzewski has been coaching at Duke 1980. Krzyzewski has a career coaching record of 1,170 – 361. Prior to coaching at Duke, Krzyzewski was the head coach at Army.

Scheyer played under Krzyzewski from 2006-2010.

