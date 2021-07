Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 1.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable on this afternoon’s injury report. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 6, 2021

