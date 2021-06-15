Report: Harden upgraded, plans to play in game five against Bucks

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is introduced before taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

(WFRV) – The Brooklyn Nets are getting a little healthier, kind of. Star guard James Harden has been upgraded to questionable for game five, and according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, plans to play in game five.

Harden missed the first four games of the series due to a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for much of the second half of the season. When he does play, Harden made a big impact for the Nets during the regular season. Appearing in 36 games and averaging 24.6 points per contest.

He’ll be a welcomed sight for Kevin Durant with Kyrie Irving already ruled out after leaving Sunday’s game four with a sprained ankle.

The Bucks, especially P.J. Tucker, were able to frustrate Durant in game four as they tied the series at two games a piece. Meaning tonight’s game five has an increased level of importance with the Bucks winning the last two games at home, and another game at Fiserv Forum set for Thursday night.