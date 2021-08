Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow (85) sets up for a play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

(WFRV) – The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly waived Tim Tebow.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Jacksonville waived Tebow as well as other roster moves.

All the Jaguars’ roster moves today:

•CB DJ Daniel (waived)

•WR Josh Imatorbhebhe (waived/injured)

•WR Tim Jones (waived/injured)

•DT Daniel Ross (reserve/injured)

•TE Tim Tebow (waived) — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2021

Tebow was among four other Jaguars who were cut.

Jacksonville played their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and lost 23-13 on Saturday.

Tebow also tweeted out his gratitude to Jacksonville.