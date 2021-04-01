Kaukauna grad Jordan McCabe transferring to UNLV

West Virginia’s Jordan McCabe (5) controls the ball against Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

(WFRV) – Former Kaukauna star Jordan McCabe is transferring from West Virginia to UNLV.

The 2018 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball announced on his Instagram account that he was joining the Runnin’ Rebels.

McCabe committed to West Virginia out of high school, and after two seasons entered the transfer portal on March 23rd. McCabe appeared in 35 games in his first season with the Mountaineers, but saw his time on the floor drop over the last two seasons.

A transfer to UNLV to team up with new Runnin’ Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger, who was promoted to take over the program on March 21st.