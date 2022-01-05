Report: Mike Budenholzer in health and safety protocols, Giannis Antetokounmpo out against the Raptors

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojinaroswki, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols prior to Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. In his place, assistant coach Darvin Ham will be acting head coach.

Giannis Antetoukounmpo will miss tonight’s game with a non-Covid related illness, according to the team.

In addition to Giannis being sidelines, guards Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are in the health and safety protocols and Thanasis Antetoukounmpo is questionable about heading to protocols on New Year’s Day.

Tip off is at 7 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum.

