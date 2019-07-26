Report: Mike Daniels signs with the Lions

Aaron Rodgers called Mike Daniels the ultimate Packer, not only for his play on the field and his leadership, but also for his work in the Green Bay community. Rodgers also joked he wouldn’t want to face Daniels in the future, but now he’ll have to face Daniels twice a year moving forward.

According to multiple reports, Daniels is staying in the NFC North. Two days after being released, the former Pro Bowl defensive tackle is reportedly finalizing a deal to join the Detroit Lions.

Daniels had visited the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, but instead found a deal with Detroit. By releasing Daniels, the Packers saved more than $8.3 million, in a move Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst deemed a long-term transaction for the team.

In Detroit, Daniels will join a stout defensive line with Trey Flowers, All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison, Da’shawn Hand and A’Shawn Robinson.

The Packers and Lions face-off on October 14 at Lambeau Field and on December 29 in their regular season finale in Detroit.