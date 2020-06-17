Report: MLB, Players Union nearing agreement to play 2020 season

(WFRV) – Reports say Major League Baseball and the Players Union are nearing a deal to play the 2020 season.
In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Jon Heyman said that the deal is expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs.
Heyman had tweeted earlier that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Players Union chief Tony Clark had ‘a productive meeting’ together in Arizona, per Manfred’s request.
He went on to say that part of the pending agreement includes the Players Union agreeing to waive any grievance.
Earlier this week, the MLB informed the Players Union there would not be a season this year unless the players agreed to waive legal claims against the league, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.
Back on March 26th the union and MLB reached an agreement on prorated salaries, $170 million dollars in salary advances, and guaranteed service time if no games were played this year.
That agreement is a major part of the issue between the league and the players union. MLB wants fewer games with full prorated salaries, and the players want more. They’ve been as far apart as 48 games from the owners, and an offer of 113 games from the players union.
Shortly after 2 p.m., U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) tweeted that he had just spoke with Manfred and that he is “cautiously optimistic we will #playball very soon.”