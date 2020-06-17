Report: MLB, Players Union nearing agreement to play 2020 season

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Reports say Major League Baseball and the Players Union are nearing a deal to play the 2020 season.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Jon Heyman said that the deal is expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs.

Breaking: MLB and players union are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season, via players. Deal expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

Heyman had tweeted earlier that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Players Union chief Tony Clark had ‘a productive meeting’ together in Arizona, per Manfred’s request.

Breaking: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and players union chief Tony Clark had what’s being called a productive meeting face to face in Arizona. Meeting was called at Manfred’s request — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

He went on to say that part of the pending agreement includes the Players Union agreeing to waive any grievance.

As part of the pending agreement to play the 2020 season between MLB and the players union, the union has agreed to waive any grievance. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

Earlier this week, the MLB informed the Players Union there would not be a season this year unless the players agreed to waive legal claims against the league, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Back on March 26th the union and MLB reached an agreement on prorated salaries, $170 million dollars in salary advances, and guaranteed service time if no games were played this year.

That agreement is a major part of the issue between the league and the players union. MLB wants fewer games with full prorated salaries, and the players want more. They’ve been as far apart as 48 games from the owners, and an offer of 113 games from the players union.

Shortly after 2 p.m., U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) tweeted that he had just spoke with Manfred and that he is “cautiously optimistic we will #playball very soon.”

Just spoke with @MLB Commissioner



America really needs some unifying common experiences right now,not to distract us from our challenges,but to remind us of the things we have in common



Baseball can help fill that void & I am cautiously optimistic we will #playball very soon — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 17, 2020

