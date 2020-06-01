Report: MLB proposes shorter season, pay players full prorated salaries

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun, left, speaks with Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred during batting practice before a National League wild card baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(WFRV) – The back and forth between MLB owners and the players association continued on Monday with the league reportedly making a new offer for a shorter season with prorated salaries.

According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball is proposing a fifty game fifty game season. Back in March, MLB and the union agreed to a deal that the league believes gives them the ability to set the schedule.

Going from the players proposal over the weekend of 114 games to 50 games would still be a sizable pay cut even after receiving their full prorated salaries.

The new offer is more likely the next step in negotiations between the two sides. The union wants players to receive their full prorated salaries, but the owners want fewer games.

The exact number of games is still being discussed, according to Passan’s report, and the league would hope to start the season in July.