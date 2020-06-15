REPORT: MLB tells union no 2020 season unless legal claims agianst league waived

FILE – In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago. Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(WFRV) – Major League Baseball informed the Major League Players Union there would not be a season this year unless the players agreed to waive legal claims against the league, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

On Monday, league owners held a conference call to discuss how the league would move forward after talks with the union broke down over the weekend. The MLBPA released a statement on Saturday they chose not to counter the league’s latest offer to start the season, and were instead putting it on the league to mandate a schedule.

The deadline from the players union was for at the end of business on Monday.

League commissioner Rob Manfred also reportedly told Mike Greenburg of ESPN that he is no longer “100% certain that’s gonna happen,” when asked about this season during a special set to air on the network on Monday night.

Rob Manfred to @Espngreeny: "It’s just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans." — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2020

This comes a week after Manfred said during the MLB amateur draft the chance of playing a season in 2020 was 100%.

“I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” Manfred said during the broadcast.

At issue is a combination of the number of games for the regular season, and the amount of prorated salary the players would receive as related to the number of games.

Back on March 26th the union and MLB reached an agreement on prorated salaries, $170 million dollars in salary advances, and guaranteed service time if no games were played this year.

That agreement is a major part of the issue between the league and the players union. MLB wants fewer games with full prorated salaries, and the players want more. They’ve been as far apart as 48 games from the owners, and an offer of 113 games from the players union.