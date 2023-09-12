(WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers has reportedly torn his Achilles after only four plays with the New York Jets.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers has officially torn his Achilles and is out for the season. Rodgers reportedly had an MRI, which confirmed the diagnosis.

The injury appeared to have happened on the fourth play of the Jet’s first offensive possession. Schefter also mentioned that there are already questions about whether his career is over as well.

The New York Jets eventually still ended up winning their game against the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

The injury also affects the Green Bay Packers as the trade involving Rodgers included a condition where Rodgers needed 65% play time in order for Green Bay to get New York’s first-round pick in 2024.

The New York Jets have not made any official statement at this time.