Report: NBA proposal to return with 22 teams, eight game regular season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

(WFRV) – The NBA is closer to being back after details of a proposal for 22 teams to take the floor starting at the end of July, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Commissioner Adam Silver will propose the league restarts with 22 teams at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Here’s a breakdown of the proposal:

13 Western Conference teams

9 Eastern Conference teams

Eight game regular season for seeding purposes

Play-in tournament if the 9th seed is within four games of 8th seed

Resume play July 31st

Game seven of NBA Finals on October 12th

According to a report by Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports, there would be multiple regular season games per day at different arenas at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. That would be similar to how the NBA sets up Summer League during a normal offseason.

The NBA Board of Governors will hold a conference call on Thursday at 12:30 P.M. eastern, and is expected to vote on the proposal at that time.

The proposal being put forward by Silver is based on discussions and feedback from teams around the league, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. There had been ideas of a 16-team scenario that would bring back only current playoff teams, and bringing back all 30 teams. Those ideas lost traction, according to Charania.

For the Bucks it would mean having eight games to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings heading into the postseason. If they are able to make it to The Finals and play in a game seven it would be on October 12th. That’s just 12 days before they started the 2019-20 campaign against Houston on October 24th of last year.