Report: NFL informs teams to stay at facilities for training camp

(WFRV) – There are many NFL teams that hit the road for their training camps, but this year it will be home sweet home. According to multiple reports, the league informed teams they are to stay at their own facilities for training camp.

Last year a total of ten teams hold their training camps offsite including:

Dallas Cowboys – Oxnard, CA

Buffalo Bills – Rochester, NY

Kansas City Chiefs – St. Joseph, MO

Los Angels Rams – Irvine, CA

Las Vegas Raiders – Napa, CA

Carolina Panthers – Spartanburg, SC

Indianapolis Colts – Westfield, IN

Washington – Richmond, VA

Chicago Bears – Bourbonnais, IL

Pittsburgh Steelers – Latrobe, PA

The Packers are among the teams that already hold their training camp at their home facilities.

In early May there were reports that some teams had been looking at alternate sites to hold training camps due to concerns about the pandemic and restrictions. Since many states have loosened quarantine and safer at home restrictions, thus making it possible for teams to hold practices in their own facilities.

The decision by the NFL will also likely mean there will not be any joint practices this year. In 2019, the Packers hosted Houston in Green Bay for joint practices ahead of their first preseason game. Head coach Matt LaFleur had previously indicated he would like to hold more joint practices, but no official announcement or schedule for this year’s training camp has been released.

Two weeks ago the league allowed teams to open facilities for employees, but not coaches and players.

The NFL will reportedly make an official announcement about teams holding training camps at their own facilities in the near future.