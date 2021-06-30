No structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s knee

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is injured against Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – An MRI of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left knee did not show any structural damage. That’s good news for the Bucks after the two time MVP left Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with a knee injury.

Antetokounmpo will be listed as doubtful for Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the MRI revealed no structural damage on Wednesday afternoon. The Milwaukee Bucks later confirmed the diagnosis.

Antetokounmpo went down in game four in Atlanta with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. He hyperextended his knee attempting to block a Hawks alley oop.

According to Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo’s timetable to return is unclear.