No structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s knee

(WFRV) – An MRI of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left knee did not show any structural damage. That’s good news for the Bucks after the two time MVP left Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with a knee injury.
Antetokounmpo will be listed as doubtful for Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee on Thursday.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the MRI revealed no structural damage on Wednesday afternoon. The Milwaukee Bucks later confirmed the diagnosis.
Antetokounmpo went down in game four in Atlanta with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. He hyperextended his knee attempting to block a Hawks alley oop.
According to Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo’s timetable to return is unclear.