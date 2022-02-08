SACRAMENTO, CA (WFRV) – According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers are sending two-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to the Sacramento Kings for what includes guard Tyrese Haliburton, guard Buddy Hield and center Tristan Thompson.

The Kings drafted Haliburtion 12th overall in the 2020 NBA draft, with many believing he would be a part of what would be a cornerstone player for the franchise as they look towards the future. The Oshkosh North grad has averaged 14.3 points, 7.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals this season.

Haliburton is also tied for sixth in the league in steals per game and is 11th in assists.

In addition to the players named above, the Pacers will also include a 2027 second-round pick.

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday.