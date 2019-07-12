Report: NFL owners pitch plan for 18 game season, 16 for players

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NFL owners have long wanted to move to an 18 game schedule. Now they reportedly have a new plan to pitch to the players union with the hopes of making that happen.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the league will propose having 18 game regular season schedule, but only allow the players to play in 16. In the past the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has objected to adding more games to the schedule due to the physical tole on players’ bodies throughout the season.

Limiting the number of games the players can participate in would help alleviate some of those concerns. At the same time adding 2.5 billion dollars in revenue for the league per year.

There would be plenty of questions and concerns to be hashed out, though. One being how the rosters would be handled in terms of the 16 game restriction for players.

That means stars, like Aaron Rodgers, would have to sit out games even when they’re healthy. Adding to the concern of the product becoming diluted as high profile players watch from the sidelines in games that count.

The rosters would also likely have to expand under a new 18 game schedule. Currently their are only 53 players on the roster, and six must be inactive for every game. That limits the number of back-ups a team has available throughout the season. Adding games will likely mean the NFLPA would want more players on the roster to address the wear and tear of an NFL season.

Ultimately much of this will be resolved as end of the latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) approaches. The current deal between the league and NFLPA will run through the 2020 season and expire in March 2021.