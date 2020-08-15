Packers sign NT Kenny Clark to record extension

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 16: Kenny Clark #97 of the Green Bay Packers in action during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game ended in a 29-29 tie. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the top nose tackles in the league is sticking around Green Bay for at least the next half decade.

The Packers have officially signed fifth-year standout Kenny Clark to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is a four-year extension worth $70 million, including a $25 million signing bonus, the richest contract for a nose tackle in league history.

The new contract makes Clark the 12th highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

A former first round pick in 2016, Clark made his first Pro Bowl with the Packers last season. The Green and Gold picked up Clark’s fifth-year option on his rookie contract and were set to pay him $7.69 million on the expiring deal.

Now, the 24-year-old will be a staple of the Green Bay defense for years to come.

Clark tallied six sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2019, ranking second in the NFL in total quarterback pressures among interior defensive linemen. In the playoffs, he had six tackles in a sack in the Packers’ two games.