Report: Packers trade OLB Gilbert to Titans

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 16: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings passes under pressure from Reggie Gilbert #93 of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Vikings and the Packers tied 29-29 after overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Packers are trading outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gilbert recorded 2.5 sacks and 38 tackles while appearing in all 16 games last season for Green Bay.

The Packers originally signed Gilbert as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Arizona.

With the offseason additions Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, as well as 1st round selection Rashan Gary, Gilbert found himself 5th on the Packers OLB depth chart before he recently suffered a knee injury.

Any trade would require Gilbert passing a physical to become official.