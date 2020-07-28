Packers WR Devin Funchess opts out of 2020 season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Devin Funchess #17 of the Indianapolis Colts can’t come down with the catch while pursued by Brandon Facyson #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 08, 2019 in Carson, California. The Chargers defeated the Colts 30-24 in overtime. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess is the first Green Bay player to opt out of the 2020 season.

Funchess announced the decision on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Devin Funchess (@dfunch) on

The veteran wide receiver played four years with Carolina and spent the 2019 season in Indianapolis before the Packers picked him up in free agency. The 6-foot-4 wideout was expected to be a crucial piece for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense.

More than two dozen NFL players have already opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse