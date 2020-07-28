Packers WR Devin Funchess opts out of 2020 season

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Devin Funchess #17 of the Indianapolis Colts can’t come down with the catch while pursued by Brandon Facyson #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 08, 2019 in Carson, California. The Chargers defeated the Colts 30-24 in overtime. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess is the first Green Bay player to opt out of the 2020 season.

Funchess announced the decision on his Instagram page.

The veteran wide receiver played four years with Carolina and spent the 2019 season in Indianapolis before the Packers picked him up in free agency. The 6-foot-4 wideout was expected to be a crucial piece for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense.

More than two dozen NFL players have already opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.