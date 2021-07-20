Report: Rodgers turned down contract extension that would have made him NFL’s highest-paid player

LANDOVER, MD – JANUARY 10: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Washington Redskins 35-18 during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at FedExField on January 10, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid QB and player in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, during the off-season the Green Bay Packers offered Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to the team for five more seasons. In addition to staying with the Packers, Rodgers would have been made the highest-paid QB and player in football.

There was no information regarding the specific dollar amount or details for the contract extension, as well as when the extension was offered.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football.



Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

Currently, Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player in the NFL with an average annual value (AAV) of $45 million.

Packers training camp is right around the corner and it is still unknown if Rodgers plans to report. Rodgers was non-committal regarding his future when he teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau in ‘The Match’.