Report: Rodgers turned down contract extension that would have made him NFL’s highest-paid player

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid QB and player in the NFL.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, during the off-season the Green Bay Packers offered Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to the team for five more seasons. In addition to staying with the Packers, Rodgers would have been made the highest-paid QB and player in football.
There was no information regarding the specific dollar amount or details for the contract extension, as well as when the extension was offered.
Currently, Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player in the NFL with an average annual value (AAV) of $45 million.
Packers training camp is right around the corner and it is still unknown if Rodgers plans to report. Rodgers was non-committal regarding his future when he teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau in ‘The Match’.