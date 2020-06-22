Report: Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits to be postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus concerns

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 01: A general view of the golf course entrance during the Ryder Cup 2020 Year to Go Media Event at Whistling Straits Golf Club on October 01, 2019 in Kohler, United States. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images,)

(WFRV) – The Ryder Cup set for this year at Whistling Straits will be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by The Guardian out of London, England.

Back in April the PGA of America announced the Ryder Cup would be played without fans in September. According to The Guardian, talks between the PGA and European Tour, as well as local officials, continue with the public line that the event would be held without fans.

According to The Guardian, those discussions are nearing an end with the vent being pushed back to 2021 as the result. No new dates for the event were reported.

Not having fans at Whistling Straits is no longer an option for the Ryder Cup, and an announcment is expected next week, according to The Guardian.

The Ryder Cup would move back to being held on odd-years, as it was before being postponed back in 2001 following the September 11th attacks.

Back in March their was another report by The Telegraph, also out of England, that the event was expected to be postponed, but was later denounced via Twitter by the Ryder Cup.