Report: Wentz traded to Indianapolis

(WFRV) – According to ESPN’s Adam Shefter and Chris Mortensen, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.
The deal is in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round selection that could turn into a first round selection.
Wentz was the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, which was the highest selection ever for an FCS player. In 12 games last season the Eagles QB threw for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
He went 32-24 as a starter and he reunites with Colts head coach Frank Reich who was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia with Wentz during the 2016-2017 seasons.