Report: Wisconsin game against Nebraska in danger due to Badgers’ positivity rate

Wisconsin players are introduced with no fans in the stands before an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – This weekend’s game between Wisconsin and Nebraska is in danger of being canceled, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

#Badgers game at Nebraska may not be played. Stay tuned. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 27, 2020

On Tuesday, multiple reports indicated that starting quarterback Graham Mertz’s second coronavirus test had come back positive. This comes after news that back-up quarterback Chase Wolf also tested positive.

According to the report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the team’s positivity rate is getting close to the threshold where they would have to halt practices and competition for seven days.

Teams fall in to three categories of green, orange, and red based on their positivity rate. The red group, which is when a team must halt activities, is a positivity rate greater than five percent.

If Saturday’s game is not played it would go in the books as a “no-contest” rather than a forfeit by the Badgers.

There has been no official announcement from either the Big Ten or the schools, Wisconsin and Nebraska, about the status of Satuday’s game.