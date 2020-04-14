Closings
Report: Former Wisconsin LB Baun notifies NFL teams of diluted sample

Sports

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun notified all 32 teams he tested positive for a diluted sample from the combine, according to a report by ESPN.

Baun told teams the sample was diluted due to drinking high amounts of water ahead of weigh-ins at the combine.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, testing positive for a diluted sample will not count against Baun under the new collective bargaining agreement. Meaning the test likely will not hurt Baun’s draft stock.

Diluted urine samples can be a red flag for teams, because drinking high amounts of water could be done to prevent a player from testing positive for a banned substance.

Baun had his best year with the Badgers as a senior in 2019. Registering 19.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks in 14 games. Those numbers helped Baun move up draft boards, and has him rated by draft experts as one of the best linebackers available this year.

