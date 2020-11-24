Report: Wisconsin-Minnesota game off for Saturday

Wisconsin punter Connor Allen (90) holds up Paul Bunyan’s Axe during the post game celebration after Wisconsin beat Minnesota 38-17 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers will get to hold on to Paul Bunyan’s Axe for another year without having to defend it on the field. According to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, this year’s game will not be played this weekend.

The Pioneer Press out of St. Paul, Minn. has since confirmed the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s report that the game has been called off.

Last week Minnesota was reportedly short 20 players for their home game against Purdue. The Gophers then called off practice on Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.

There has been no official word from either program about the status of the game set for this Saturday at Camp Randall.

