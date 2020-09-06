Reports: Adrian Peterson signs one-year deal with the Detroit Lions

DETROIT, Mich. (WFRV) – He’s finally back in the NFC North. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Adrian Peterson is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

This reunites Peterson with his former offensive coordinator from his days with the Minnesota Vikings, Darrell Bevell.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the one-year deal from the Lions will get Peterson 1.05 million dollars with incentives.

Peterson was cut by the Washington Football Team on Friday, September 4, one day ahead of when teams had to make their final cuts to get down to the initial 53-man roster.

Peterson lead the team in rushing during the two years he was in Washington, rushing for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns.