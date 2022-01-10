Bears & Vikings clean house, fire head coaches and GMs

(WFRV) – Two NFC North teams announced the firing of their head coaches as well as their general managers.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings have fired both head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman.

Zimmer coached eight seasons for the Vikings with a record of 72-56-1. In 2017 he helped lead the Vikings to the NFC Championship game where he lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Spielman has been with the Minnesota Vikings since 2006. He was the Vice President of Player Personnel from 2006 to 2011 and officially took over as General Manager in 2012. Over his sixteen years with the Vikings, they went a combined 132-123-2.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that the Bears have parted ways with head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy coached four years with the Bears and had a 34-31 record with the team. In his first year as coach, Nagy led the Bears to a 12-4 record but did not have any winning seasons following 2018.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bears have also fired their GM, Ryan Pace. Pace was the General Manager for the Bears for seven years. Over those seven years, the Bears had a combined record of 48-65.

With Zimmer and Nagy fired, Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is now the longest-tenured head coach in the NFC North. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst now takes over as the longest-tenured GM in the NFC North now that Pace and Spielman are fired.

The Vikings and Bears both announced the moves on Twitter.